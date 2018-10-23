Hartlepool police seize nuisance motorbikes and avert 'tragedy waiting to happen'

Three nuisance motorbikes have been seized by police after reportedly plaguing residents for months.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team reported removing the vehicles from the streets after youths were seen weaving in and out of traffic without helmets or lights.

All three motorbikes were traced to an address three miles away and were found to be untaxed, uninsured and without MOTs.

A member of the public had initially reported seeing the three machines weaving in and out of traffic along Catcote Road around 6.25pm on Monday, October 22, without helmets or lights. One was carrying three people.

The neighbourhood police team said on Facebook: "But PCSOs had managed to catch a glimpse of one of the pillion passengers, giving an indication as to where they might later be found.

"And less than five minutes later the hunch paid off when all three motorcycles, which were also found to be untaxed, uninsured and without MOTs, were located 3 miles away and duly seized, to the delight of a number of residents who told us the same group of youths had been a menace for months and were now looking forward to some welcome respite.

"We were pleased to help too, as taking to the roads with no lights on in the hours of darkness is a tragedy just waiting to happen and was surely averted today."