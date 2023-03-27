News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Police 'urgently re-appeal' for help to trace missing schoolboy Benjamin Brown

Hartlepool Police have made a renewed appeal for help to trace a teenage schoolboy who has been missing for nearly five days.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read

They have again urged anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Benjamin Brown to contact them.

Benjamin was last seen in Hartlepool on Wednesday, March 22, at 9.40pm.

Cleveland Police said in a statement that they are “urgently re-appealing” to trace him, adding: “Benjamin is 5ft 6in tall and has brown hair in mullet style and was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey joggers and dark blue slippers.

Cleveland Police say missing Benjamin Brown was last spotted in Hartlepool on March 22.
“Anyone with information regarding Benjamin's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the number 101, quoting ref 054303.”