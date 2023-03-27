They have again urged anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Benjamin Brown to contact them.

Benjamin was last seen in Hartlepool on Wednesday, March 22, at 9.40pm.

Cleveland Police said in a statement that they are “urgently re-appealing” to trace him, adding: “Benjamin is 5ft 6in tall and has brown hair in mullet style and was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey joggers and dark blue slippers.

Cleveland Police say missing Benjamin Brown was last spotted in Hartlepool on March 22.