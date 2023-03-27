Hartlepool Police 'urgently re-appeal' for help to trace missing schoolboy Benjamin Brown
Hartlepool Police have made a renewed appeal for help to trace a teenage schoolboy who has been missing for nearly five days.
They have again urged anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Benjamin Brown to contact them.
Benjamin was last seen in Hartlepool on Wednesday, March 22, at 9.40pm.
Cleveland Police said in a statement that they are “urgently re-appealing” to trace him, adding: “Benjamin is 5ft 6in tall and has brown hair in mullet style and was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey joggers and dark blue slippers.
“Anyone with information regarding Benjamin's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the number 101, quoting ref 054303.”