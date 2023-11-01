News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Police want to identify this man following theft of charity box from the University Hospital of Hartlepool

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to following the theft of a charity box from a hospital.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:31 GMT- 1 min read
Hartlepool Police said the box containing cash was stolen from the University Hospital of Hartlepool on Friday, September 22.

They added in a statement: “If you recognise this man, please call 101.”