Hartlepool Police want to identify this man following theft of charity box from the University Hospital of Hartlepool
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to following the theft of a charity box from a hospital.
Hartlepool Police said the box containing cash was stolen from the University Hospital of Hartlepool on Friday, September 22.
They added in a statement: “If you recognise this man, please call 101.”