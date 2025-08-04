Hartlepool Police wish to trace two people following Seaton Carew shop theft
Police have released photos of two people they wish to speak to following a Hartlepool shop raid.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police would like to speak to this man and a woman who may be able to assist officers in their investigation into a theft from a shop on The Front, in Seaton Carew, on Monday, 23rd June.
“If this is you, or if you know who these people are, please call 101, quoting reference SE25114996.”