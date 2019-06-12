A problem property linked to drug use and criminal damage has been closed down in Hartlepool.

The closure has been granted following anti-social behaviour from youths, drug use and criminal damage at the property in Sydenham Road.

Hartlepool’s Community Safety Team have secure the premises closure notice which will ensure nobody gains access to the property for at least the next three months.

The team says the closure was only possible because of the cooperation and support of the landlord and the local community.

The condition of the property was having a negative impact on the neighbouring community and it is hoped the quality of life for those living in the area will improve.

Acting inspector Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said “We have been looking at this address for sometime and we have tried to work with those living at the address, the help and support given has been ignored, by those living there which has resulted in us taking this action.

“We are continuing to tackle the issue of the local youths in the area by working with other partners and we can only ask that the residents keep working with us to help us achieve our aims.”

For the next three months any persons who enter the address will be committing a criminal offence and can be dealt with accordingly.

Anyone who witnesses someone breaching the closure order, should report it to Cleveland Police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

To contact Hartlepool Borough Council's anti social behaviour team call 01429 523100.