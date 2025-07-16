Two rapists have been jailed decades after abusing their young victims.

One of their survivors has welcomed their sentences and urged anyone else experiencing similar ordeals to contact police.

The woman was in primary school in the 1980s when she was raped and sexually assaulted by Neil Willis and Anthony Douglas.

The pair also sexually abused a boy while Willis assaulted two other young children.

Hartlepool rapist Anthony Douglas has been jailed at Newcastle Crown Court.

The two rapists were living in Peterlee at the time and it was not until 2019 that police could launch an inquiry after they were contacted by a victim.

Durham Constabulary’s investigation led to three further survivors coming forward.

Willis, now aged 57, admitted some charges and was found guilty of others, including rape, indecent assault and gross indecency with a child, following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this year.

Fifty-eight-year-old Douglas was found guilty of several counts of rape, indecent assault and gross indecency with a child.

Willis, now of Ealing, in London, who was formerly known as Neil Blenkinsopp, was jailed for 13 years while Douglas, of Hartlepool, was jailed for 16 years.

They were also placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

One of the survivors told the court via a victim impact statement how the pair had destroyed her life.

She said: “I would never have ever told anyone. I only came out with what happened to me because another survivor had the strength to tell the police what happened to him.

“When I got the phone call telling me they had been found guilty, I just remember thinking ‘they believe us, they listened to us and they believed us’.

“I wish that no one has to go through what we’ve gone through. I hope Tony and Neil now feel as scared as we were every day.”

She added: “I am massively grateful to the police for all of the work that’s gone into this case to get it to court. I can’t thank them enough.

“If there’s anyone in the position that we were in, I would tell them to go forward, say something to someone. See if you can find support and pluck up the courage.

“It is hard but it’s worth it.”

