Hartlepool RNLI was called out on Sunday morning after a fishing boat issued a Mayday call.

Humber Coastguard requested Hartlepool RNLI to launch at 8.10am on Sunday 16th June to attend the vessel which had two people on board.

The boat had issued a Mayday call after losing engine power near Hartlepool Marina and was in danger of drifting on to nearby rocks.

The inshore lifeboat with four volunteer crew members on board launched at 8.30am but in the meantime the casualty vessel had managed to return to the marina after restarting an engine.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboats Operations manager Chris Hornsey said 'Fortunately the incident was over quickly and our volunteer crew members were able to go home and hopefully enjoy a peaceful Fathers Day with their families'.