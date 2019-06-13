Eight of the nine men arrested in connection with the murder of Michael Phillips at Rydal Street in Hartlepool have now been released, police have said.

In total, nine arrests have been made so far in relation to the investigation.

The Rydal Street murder victim has been named as Michael Phillips.

Five of the eight men, who are aged between 30 and 54 and were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week, have now been released under investigation.

Two men were released with no further action and another man remains in custody. The man, 26, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

The man who died at a house in Hartlepool after suffering “significant injuries” on Monday June 9 has been named as Michael Phillips, who was 39.

Michael’s death is being treated as suspicious by the force, who say they are following a number of lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police added in a statement “Specially-trained officers are supporting Michael’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information and those who may have been in the area of the incident between 7pm and 9pm on Monday, June 10 to come forward.

Those with any information are being asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 097292.