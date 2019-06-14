Hartlepool Rydal Street murder: LIVE updates from Teesside Magistrates Court as man is charged with killing Michael Phillips

A man has appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Michael Phillips (pictured) on Rydal Street in Hartlepool.
Neil Elliot, 44, will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, June 14 charged with murder, burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and with actual bodily harm.

