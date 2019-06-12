Six men have now been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police has today confirmed it is questioning six men in relation to the death, while a seventh is also helping inquiries. It follows a disturbance in the street on Monday at 9pm.

Police at the scene of the murder inquiry in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, following the death of a 39-year-old man.

The additional arrests come after the force intially arrested two men, aged 30 and 40 on Tuesday, June 11.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The death is being treated as suspicious and a number of lines of enquiry are being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Six men aged between 30 and 54 have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and a man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All of the men currently remain in custody.

“Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area of the incident between 7pm and 9pm who has any information to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 097292.”

Neighbours in the street said they discovered the inquiry into the tragedy had happened as they left for work the next day, with some left shocked by the news a murder inquiry was under way in their community.