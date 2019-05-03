Reported crime in Hartlepool during February 2019

Hartlepool's top 15 crime hotspots revealed

Hartlepool's crime hotspots for February have been revealed.

The list is compiled from official statistics contained on the www.police.uk website. January's hotspots are here.

Twenty-one reported offences in and around the junction with Oxford Road included 11 shoplifting cases.

Twenty-one reports included 12 anti-social behaviour incidents and five shoplifting offences.

Twenty reported offences included 10 anti-social behaviour incidents and seven shoplifting cases.

Nineteen reported instances included 12 reports of violence and sexual offences (classed together).

