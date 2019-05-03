Hartlepool's top 15 crime hotspots revealed

The list is compiled from official statistics contained on the www.police.uk website. January's hotspots are here.
1. #Thu Apr 11 17:46:31 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimediaresell''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Catcote Road, near Oxford Road''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Twenty-one reports included 12 anti-social behaviour incidents and five shoplifting offences.''[IPTC]Headline=Catcote Road, near Oxford Road
jpimediaresell
2. #Thu Apr 11 17:46:33 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimediaresell''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Thornton Street''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Twenty-one reports included 12 anti-social behaviour incidents and five shoplifting offences.''[IPTC]Headline=Thornton Street
jpimediaresell
3. #Thu Apr 11 17:46:34 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimediaresell''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Marina Way''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Twenty reported offences included 10 anti-social behaviour incidents and seven shoplifting cases.''[IPTC]Headline=Marina Way
jpimediaresell
4. #Thu Apr 11 17:46:35 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimediaresell''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Victoria Road''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Nineteen reported instances included 12 reports of violence and sexual offences (classed together).''[IPTC]Headline=Victoria Road
jpimediaresell
View more