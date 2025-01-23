Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 13-year-old girl injured in a collision with an electric bike at Owton Manor in Hartlepool on Wednesday suffered a suspected fractured skull.

Police have issued an appeal for information and further details about the incident at around 2.40pm on Maxwell Road, Hartlepool, on January 22.

The 13-year-old girl was walking home from school and crossing Maxwell Road when she was involved in a collision with a Talaria electric bike.

Cleveland Police said: “She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where she is currently being treated for a suspected fractured skull and bleeding.”

The junction of Maxwell Road and Owton Manor Lane. Picture by FRANK REID

The rider of the bike, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson earlier said: “We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a specialist paramedic and were supported by the medical car from Great North Air Ambulance Service.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference SE25012388.