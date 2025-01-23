Hartlepool schoolgirl, 13, suffers suspected fractured skull and being cared for at Newcastle RVI after collision with Talaria bike
Police have issued an appeal for information and further details about the incident at around 2.40pm on Maxwell Road, Hartlepool, on January 22.
The 13-year-old girl was walking home from school and crossing Maxwell Road when she was involved in a collision with a Talaria electric bike.
Cleveland Police said: “She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where she is currently being treated for a suspected fractured skull and bleeding.”
The rider of the bike, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson earlier said: “We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a specialist paramedic and were supported by the medical car from Great North Air Ambulance Service.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference SE25012388.