Hartlepool schoolgirl, 13, suffers suspected fractured skull and being cared for at Newcastle RVI after collision with Talaria bike

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 12:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 13-year-old girl injured in a collision with an electric bike at Owton Manor in Hartlepool on Wednesday suffered a suspected fractured skull.

Police have issued an appeal for information and further details about the incident at around 2.40pm on Maxwell Road, Hartlepool, on January 22.

The 13-year-old girl was walking home from school and crossing Maxwell Road when she was involved in a collision with a Talaria electric bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said: “She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where she is currently being treated for a suspected fractured skull and bleeding.”

The junction of Maxwell Road and Owton Manor Lane. Picture by FRANK REIDThe junction of Maxwell Road and Owton Manor Lane. Picture by FRANK REID
The junction of Maxwell Road and Owton Manor Lane. Picture by FRANK REID

The rider of the bike, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

Read More
'I left Hartlepool nearly 50 years ago - here's what I think of it now'

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson earlier said: “We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a specialist paramedic and were supported by the medical car from Great North Air Ambulance Service.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference SE25012388.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice