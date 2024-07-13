Hartlepool sex attacker Gerald Raffell dies in Cambridgeshire's HMP Littlehey less than a year into a lengthy jail sentence
Gerald Raffell, of West View Road, Hartlepool, was convicted by an Oxford Crown Court jury in February 2023 of four historic sexual assaults on boys aged under 16.
He later admitted two further offences at a separate hearing and was sentenced to 11 years behind bars.
An independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has now confirmed that Raffell died at HMP Littlehey, in Cambridgeshire, just 11 months into his jail term.
Its newly-published report notes: “In February 2023, Mr Gerald Raffell was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment for sexual offences.
"He died of lung cancer on 9 January, 2024, at HMP Littlehey. He was 75 years old.
"We offer our condolences to Mr Raffell’s family and friends.
"The Ombudsman’s office contacted Mr Raffell’s son to explain the investigation and to ask if he had any matters he wanted us to consider.
“He did not respond to our letter.”
The report goes on to outline how a team of independent reviewers found that Raffell’s clinical care “was of a very good standard and equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive
in the community”.
It adds: “We did not find any non-clinical issues of concern.”
An inquest later concluded that Raffell died of national causes.
He was arrested in August 2020 after Thames Valley Police launched an investigation when the victims of his sex attacks came forward following a “significant amount of time”.