Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A sex offender who preyed on vulnerable children has died less than a year into a lengthy sentence, it has emerged.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerald Raffell, of West View Road, Hartlepool, was convicted by an Oxford Crown Court jury in February 2023 of four historic sexual assaults on boys aged under 16.

He later admitted two further offences at a separate hearing and was sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has now confirmed that Raffell died at HMP Littlehey, in Cambridgeshire, just 11 months into his jail term.

Sex offender Gerald Raffell, 74, of West View Road, Hartlepool, died less than a year into an 11-year sentence.

Its newly-published report notes: “In February 2023, Mr Gerald Raffell was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment for sexual offences.

"He died of lung cancer on 9 January, 2024, at HMP Littlehey. He was 75 years old.

"We offer our condolences to Mr Raffell’s family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Ombudsman’s office contacted Mr Raffell’s son to explain the investigation and to ask if he had any matters he wanted us to consider.

“He did not respond to our letter.”

The report goes on to outline how a team of independent reviewers found that Raffell’s clinical care “was of a very good standard and equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive

in the community”.

It adds: “We did not find any non-clinical issues of concern.”

An inquest later concluded that Raffell died of national causes.

He was arrested in August 2020 after Thames Valley Police launched an investigation when the victims of his sex attacks came forward following a “significant amount of time”.