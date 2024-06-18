Hartlepool sex attacker Scott Sly is jailed after Newcastle Crown Court jury convicts him of Sunderland offences

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Jun 2024, 11:50 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 12:06 BST
A man has been sentenced to a decade in prison after he was convicted of a string of historical child sex offences.

Scott Sly, from Hartlepool, raped and sexually assaulted the school-aged girl a number of times in the Sunderland area more than 20 years ago.

He denied the allegations when his victim reported the abuse to police years later.

In March this year, however, Sly, now 32 and of Dent Street, was found guilty by a Newcastle Crown Court jury of all 10 offences.

Hartlepool sex attacker Scott Sly has been jailed for 10 years.

He has now returned to the court to learn his fate and will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register while his victim will be protected by a restraining order.

Talking about the abuse, his survivor said: “This has impacted on my life every day since the abuse. He has stolen my innocence.

“All I can do is think about the abuse. I do not have any happy days I think about like most children.

“As a result of this it has changed my attitude towards relationships with others and I struggle to build new relationships all because of him.”

Detective Constable Nicholas Moses, of Northumbria Police’s safeguarding department, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to express my complete respect to the survivor in this case who very bravely came forward to disclose the abuse she suffered at the hands of Sly.

“It’s not an easy thing to come forward and have to re-live the worst moments of your life but, thanks to her courage, Sly is now behind bars.

“I truly hope this sentence gives her some sense of justice and comfort.”