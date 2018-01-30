Hartlepool sex beast locked up for 14 years for 'truly appalling' abuse

A taxi driver who sexually abused two girls and later abused one of them when she was an adult has been jailed for 14 years.

David Dixon carried out the abuse several decades ago, Teesside Crown Court was told.

The judge in the case said Dixon, who still denies any wrongdoing, 'behaved in a truly appalling way' towards his victims.

He told his first victim not to tell her mother, which she did not until she met Dixon years later.

Christine Egerton, prosecuting, said he indecently touched the woman as an adult.

She said: "It was at this time that she found the courage to contact the police.

"This led in turn to the other victim coming forward."

The court heard Dixon performed a number of sexual acts on his victims when they were children, and made them perform sexual acts on him.

Ms Egerton added: "He told the victim they would have sex so she would know what it was like.

"She became very distressed and was crying.

"It seems that persuaded Dixon not to make her have sex."

Dixon, 50, of Skelton Street, Hartlepool, denied nine charges of sexual assault of a child, and he denied one charge of indecent assault.

He was unanimously convicted of all charges following a trial lasting six days.

In personal statements read to the court, both victims said they had found giving evidence very stressful.

Both said their subsequent relationships with adult men had been difficult.

"I never thought I would see justice served," said one of the victims.

"Now I just want to put all this behind me and get on with my life."

Rupert Doswell, defending Dixon, said he still denied all the offences.

"It is not often people in Mr Dixon's position can accept what they have done," added Mr Doswell.

"That doesn't mean that he won't come to accept it in time, and be able to show remorse.

"The convictions mean Mr Dixon has lost everything.

"His partner has indicated she can no longer stand by him, and he will be a much older man when he is eventually released."

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton jailed Dixon for 14 years.

The judge told him: "You were convicted of all these offences by unanimous verdicts of the jury.

"You behaved in a truly appalling way towards your victims.

"Neither did you admit any of your offending, so there can be no credit for pleading guilty.

"You well know it has to be a substantial period in prison."

Dixon was made the subject of an indefinite order which limits his unsupervised contact with girls.

Dixon must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.