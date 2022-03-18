Hartlepool stalker was caught carrying knife

Daryl Forster, 31, from Hartlepool, is on bail with a condition to keep away from his female victim.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court found him guilty of stalking her involving fear of violence between July 24-30 last year.

He was also convicted of two offences of threatening a person with an blade in a public place on July 29 and assaulting a police officer on April 8.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

He pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence on July 24.

The judge had a psychiatrist’s report and a pre-sentence report when he appeared for sentence.

But Recorder Tahir Khan called for an updated pre-sentence report and warned Forster to observe the terms of his bail.

Forster, of Irvine Road, will return to court to be sentenced on Monday, May 9.

