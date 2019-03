A Hartlepool street was cordoned off this morning after an aggravated burglary.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "Police put a cordon in place whilst investigations took place into an aggravated burglary at a property on Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, at around 11.30am this morning.

A police unit at the scene

"Investigations are at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing."

The road has now reopened.