Hartlepool teenager arrested after man in his 50s dies at a building site

Officers were called to the building site, in Urlay Nook Road, Eaglescliffe, at around 10am on Monday, October 10.

A man in his 50s, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man from the Hartlepool area has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A man has sadly died after an alleged incident at a building site on Urlay Nook Road, Eaglescliffe, yesterday morning.

“Police received a report of an incident around 10am on Monday, 10th October, and a man believed to be aged in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The man’s family has been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“An 18-year-old man from the Hartlepool area has been arrested in connection with the incident and he has been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.”

