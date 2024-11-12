A teenager who committed a string of sex attacks on three victims has been locked up for more than five years.

Dominic Legg, 19, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Monday after he was found guilty of 13 sexual offences earlier this year.

They included four counts of rape and multiple sexual assaults.

The judge said he believed Legg had become “sexually preoccupied” while growing up and abused the three victims.

The prosecution said his offending had been “persistent, targeting young girls over a long period of time”.

The court heard his crimes have had a hugely damaging effect on each of the victims, with one saying: “What Dominic Legg did to me has physically and mentally broke me.”

Judge Chris Smith told him: “You know that the offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.

"Three young women have been really affected by what you did to them.”

But he said he had to make a “very significant discount” because Legg had been a juvenile at the time of the offences.

The court heard he had no previous convictions, a difficult childhood and suffered more bereavements in recent years than anyone his age should have to deal with.

Judge Smith said some intervention work while in custody should also help to rehabilitate him.

Legg, of Harrow Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a total of five years and nine months in a young offenders’ institution.

He will also be on the sex offenders’ register for life and was given indefinite restraining orders.