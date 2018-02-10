Hartlepool thief given 'no promises' by judge over sentence

A thief must wait to learn his fate after he was remanded in custody until next month.

Callan Redshaw, 23, appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a videolink from Durham Jail.

Redshaw, of Stirling Street, Hartlepool, admitted charges of theft from a shop and attempted theft

He had also pleaded not guilty to robbery of a cash box and contents on November 23 from the town's Burn Valley Wines.

Judge Stephen Ashurst told him that a verdict of not guilty on the robbery charge would be entered on the day of sentencing.

The judge added: "No promises have been held out as to what the sentence should be."

Redshaw was remanded in custody until Friday, March 2, when he will learn his fate after a pre-sentence report is prepared.