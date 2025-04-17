Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Every community in Hartlepool is set to have its own dedicated neighbourhood police officer under government plans to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From July, every neighbourhood in the North East is set to have a named, contactable officer in a government drive to put bobbies back on the beat.

As part of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, Cleveland Police have been allocated £2.39m to recruit up to 20 more police officers, 31 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and 12 special constables over the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government says that from this summer communities will see named officers for every neighbourhood who residents can turn to, with all enquiries “guaranteed” a response within 72 hours.

Police and council community safety officers head out in Hartlepool during a recent operation.

Each police force will also have a dedicated anti-social behaviour leader who will work with residents and businesses to develop tailored action plans.

And there will be regular patrols in town centres during peak times.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Matt Storey welcomed the announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Enhancing neighbourhood policing is a key objective in my Police and Crime Plan and part of my pledge to deliver more visible and effective policing in Cleveland.

“The public constantly tell me that they would like to see more officers at work in their communities.

"Being more visible, accessible and present means the public have a greater confidence in the service and are more likely to report crime and provide intelligence.

“I welcome the announcement of the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee and the additional resources it will bring to Cleveland Police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour says visible policing has declined dramatically in recent years, contributed to rising antisocial behaviour and crime in town centres, eroding public confidence and leaving communities feeling unsafe and forgotten.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Too many communities no longer feel safe because they do not have local officers to turn to as yobs and street criminals run amok in their towns and villages.

"It should not matter where you live. Everyone deserves local, visible policing they can trust, and with our Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee we will end this postcode lottery and restore policing to our communities."

Cleveland’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams won praise in His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies, Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) latest PEEL assessment, published earlier this month.