Hartlepool trading standards warning after they receive 'high number' of reports of scam calls claiming to be from BT

Hartlepool trading standards chiefs are warning people to be alert after receiving a number of reports over scam telephone calls.

Hartlepool Borough Council's trading standards department says it has received 'a very high number of calls' from residents over calls they received claiming to be from BT reporting a problem with their telephone line.

Bosses say that several of the concerned residents said they do not even receive any services with BT.

Trading standards chiefs say the calls are ' is most definitely a scam'.

In a Facebook post, Hartlepool Trading Standards wrote: "We have received a very high number of calls from concerned residents of our town advising that they have been informed by BT that their phone line &/or internet is compromised.

"It is strange that a lot of the callers to us are not even with BT.

"We can categorically state that this is most definitely a scam and you should under no circumstances press 1 to query what was said during the recorded message.

"If you would like to discuss this post further, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the team on 01429 523362."