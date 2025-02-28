Hartlepool United and York City football clubs have made a “united call for respect and responsibility” for their match this weekend.

Pools host York, who sit second top of the National League, at the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday, March 1, with a 3pm kick off.

A dispersal zone will be in place in Hartlepool town centre from 8am on Saturday, until midnight on Sunday, March 2, as part of crowd control measures.

Anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour may be ordered to leave the area, and failure to comply could result in arrest.

It comes after trouble when the sides previously met in January 2024, when police, home and away fans clashed.

In a joint statement by Pools, York and the York City Supporters Trust, they said: “Football is built on passion, loyalty, and the shared experiences of supporters, and Saturday’s game between Hartlepool United and York City should be no different.

"We want this fixture to be remembered for what happens on the pitch, not off it.”

The two clubs and supporters trust say they have worked closely with Cleveland Police and North Yorkshire Police to ensure a safe and enjoyable match-day experience for everyone.

Away fans are advised of a route from Hartlepool train station to designated pubs Rosies and the Jackson Wharf on Hartlepool marina.

There will be escorts to the ground, leaving Rosie’s at 2pm, stopping at Jackson Wharf at 2.15pm to collect additional supporters before heading directly to the ground.

At full time, York City supporters may be held inside the stadium for 10–15 minutes.

The clubs say: “This will only be used as a precautionary measure to prevent disorder.”

They added: “We all want a memorable and competitive game, full of passion and energy. By supporting responsibly, respecting each other, and following match-day guidance, we can ensure that everyone has a positive experience.

“We thank all supporters for their cooperation and look forward to a great match.”