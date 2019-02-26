Hartlepool United fan gets second banning order over confrontation with Leyton Orient supporters

A Hartlepool United football fan has been banned from going to the match for the second time.

Anthony Parker, 37, was arrested after a confrontation with Leyton Orient fans outside a pub in Church Square, Hartlepool.

Parker was seen to throw a punch which did not connect, Teesside Magistrates' Court heard

Police had been called following reports of a disturbance just after 5pm on February 9.

Parker, of Holyrood Walk, Hartlepool, admitted threatening behaviour.

The court heard he was was given a banning order for three years in 2004.

Cleveland Police have welcomed the court decision to give Parker another banning order and vowed to continue making sure people who cause problems at football matches are 'prevented from attending in the future'.

Liz McGowan, defending, told Teesside Magistrates' Court: "Mr Parker had been to the match without causing any bother.

"This incident, while unpleasant, was all over in five seconds.

"He threw a punch and missed.

"Mr Parker does have mental health difficulties."

The bench fined Parker £85, and banned him from attending Hartlepool and other league football matches for three years.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “We welcome banning orders and will continue to work in partnership with local clubs to ensure that those people who commit crime and disorder at football matches are put before the courts and prevented from attending in the future.”