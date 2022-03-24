Hartlepool United pitch invader facing football banning order after pleading guilty at court

Matthew Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened during Hartlepool’s dramatic comeback against Harrogate Town at Victoria Park on Saturday, October 23, last year.

He admitted going onto the playing area without lawful authority, contrary to the Football (Offences) Act of 1991, when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 24.

Full details of the offence were not given during the brief appearance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Robinson admitted going onto the Hartlepool United playing area at Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID.

During the match in question, Hartlepool scored three second half goals in seven minutes to secure an unlikely 3-2 win.

Sentencing was adjourned to tie in with a request by the prosecution for a Football Banning Order which would prevent Robinson, of Henry Smith Terrace, Hartlepool, from attending any regulated matches for at least three years.

He is due back before the court to oppose the banning order application and learn his punishment on Friday, May 20.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.