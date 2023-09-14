Hartlepool wins government cash to trial hot spot police patrols against anti-social behaviour

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The town’s Headland and Harbour and Victoria borough council wards are among 15 neighbourhoods across Cleveland to share in the £1m funding.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Steve Turner, who secured the money, said: “I am delighted that the Government has chosen Cleveland to be one of a handful of pilots for this scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anti-social behaviour is the biggest issue for most residents in Cleveland and the one which I receive most public feedback on.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner has secured government funding for hot spot police patrols to tackle anti-social behaviour in two areas of Hartlepool.

Cleveland one of just 10 pilot areas in England and Wales to trial the patrols until next March.

Areas have been identified by identifying recent and historic incidents of anti-social behaviour in data from the police, fire brigade and local authorities.