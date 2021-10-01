Hartlepool woman accused of abusing position as nurse for financial gain

A woman has appeared in court to face accusations that she committed fraud offences while she worked as a nurse.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:32 pm

Leanne Wallace, 40, from Hartlepool, is charged with four counts of fraud by abuse of position.

She is accused of dishonestly abusing her position as a nurse against the financial interests of a named woman to pay off a loan, obtain wallpaper, home items and goods from Amazon for herself.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in July of last year.

The hearing took place at Teesside Magistrates Court.

Wallace appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court for the first time on Friday, October 1.

She was not asked to enter any pleas and the case was adjourned at the request of defence solicitor Neil Taylor.

Mr Taylor said: “They are clearly very serious allegations. And the ramifications are very serious.”

Chair of the bench Alan Powles adjourned the case until Monday, October 18.

Wallace, of Challoner Road, was granted unconditional bail.

