Marie Metcalfe, 40, pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court to murdering Laura Metcalfe, 44, who died after she received injuries following an incident in the town’s Brougham Terrace on April 7.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill told the court that a bench warrant for the arrest of Kelly Nicholson, 44, of Shinwell Terrace, Wheatley Hill , who is charged with abetting an offender. had not been served because she had not yet been traced.

The next hearings for the case are on June 13 and July 11 with a trial eventually due to take place on September 18.

Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool following the incident on Good Friday.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Preston, told Marie Metcalfe that she would remain on remand in Durham’s Low Newton Prison.

Metcalfe faces a separate trial on June 7 after she was accused of stealing a mobile phone, threatening to damage or destroy property, assault by beating and damaging a £163 light.

