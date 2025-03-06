Hartlepool woman June Ellen Turton sentenced after admitting benefit fraud lasting nearly four years
June Ellen Turton, 63, of Dunbar Road, Hartlepool, failed to disclose to the Department for Work and Pensions that she was cohabiting with her partner as an unmarried couple between December 5, 2019, and August 4, 2023.
Court documents state that this was done with the intention of claiming Universal Credit payments for herself.
Turton pleaded guilty to fraud at an earlier hearing and was granted unconditional bail to return to Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, to be sentenced at the end of January.
She was placed on an 18-month community order, which includes a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days, and was ordered to pay an £114 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
The £199 total must be paid by February 25.
The amount of money involved in the case has not been disclosed.
The court took into account Turton’s guilty plea when considering her sentence.