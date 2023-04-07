The woman was left shaking after she spotted someone apparently filming her on a mobile phone through her window just after she got out of the bath.

She reported it straight away to police.

But, more than a fortnight later, the force has failed to make contact with the suspect.

Hartlepool Police Station.

The woman, who is in her 50s and cannot be named for legal reasons, said of the incident: “I was at home on my own and had just come out of the bath.

“I was shaking and so upset. The police didn’t come out that night and rang me the following day.

"Every time I ring up they say the investigating officer is off duty.

“I just think it’s absolutely disgusting how the police have treat me.

"I just feel really let down by the system.”

The woman now fears that valuable evidence may have been lost after such a long interval.

She has been left so unnerved by the incident that she has moved home.

She has also contacted Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and made a complaint to the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner over the force’s handling of the incident.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of voyeurism on Thursday, 16th March.

“The report was logged and assigned to an officer who has spoken with the victim over the phone.

"He has also made two attempts to locate the suspect but, on both occasions, he has not been available to speak to.

“Officers take reports of voyeurism extremely seriously and officers continue to make attempts to speak with the suspect as a matter of urgency.”

It comes at the same time that a report into the performance of Cleveland Police found it needs to improve in a number of areas.

A new report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, stated: “The force doesn’t investigate all crime effectively, which means that some offenders escape justice and some victims don’t get the end result they should.”