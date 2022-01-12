Hartlepool woman smashed mug over love rival's head as she left her house

Nicola Llewellyn, 34, launched the assault as the victim left her house to go and visit her daughter.

Llewellyn, who is about to become a grandmother, was narrowly spared jail.

Teesside Crown Court heard she attacked the woman, who had been in a relationship with Llewellyn’s ex, on March 21 last year.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

Llewellyn was with two other people and had a white mug in her hand.

Daniel Broadbent, prosecuting, said: “As the victim left her own property the defendant crossed to her side of the road and said ‘It’s now. This has been a long time coming’.”

The victim tried to explain she was on her way to see her daughter but Llewellyn said she didn’t care.

Mr Broadbent added: “The defendant struck the victim head with the mug which has caused the mug to smash.

"She dragged the victim around on the ground by her hair. A witness described the victim screaming and crying out in pain.”

Llewellyn also started hitting the woman and kneed her in the face.

The assault only came to an end when she was dragged off.

The victim was left with a heavily bloodied nose, cuts and bruises.

Llewellyn, of Derwent Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

She had a previous conviction and police caution for assault.

Tom Bennett, mitigating, said: “It was a chance meeting rather than anything planned or pre-meditated."

He submitted the attack did not last as long as suggested adding the mug was not a highly dangerous weapon.

Recorder Martin Rose said: “The incident was a nasty one and frankly it was a mean assault carried out on your victim.

"She was just going about her business outside her home and was going to see her daughter.

"You left her bloodied, bleeding on the ground with bruising and cuts and scrapes.”

Unemployed Llewellyn received a 12-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 24 months, 30 rehabilitation days and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work for the community.

