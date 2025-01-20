Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An XL bully dog faces being put down within weeks after it was judged to be a “danger to public safety”.

The dog, named Rocko, was subject of an application for a destruction order in court by Cleveland Police.

The force believe Devidas Ingelevicius, of Kyle Avenue, Hartlepool, who is said to be either the dog’s owner or in charge of it, “is not a fit and proper person to be in charge of a dog” under the Dangerous Dogs Act of 1991.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court documents add: “It is judged that the dog would constitute a danger to public safety.”

The order was granted although Mr Ingelevicus has 21 days to appeal from January 14.