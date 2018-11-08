Hartlpool minibus driver 'took lives of all passengers in his hands' in fatal crash after taking cocaine

The driver of a minibus which rolled over twice in a fatal crash with a lorry after taking cocaine "took the lives of all passengers in his hands", a police officer has said.

Lee Burdon, 20, of Tristram Avenue, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years today at Winchester Crown Court after the crash which claimed the life of Craig Hall, 36.

The crash happened on the A34 in Hampshire. Three other passengers were injured and the 63-year-old lorry driver was unhurt.

Speaking aftter the sentencing hearing, Pc Simon Nelson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This case shows the serious and terrible consequences of driving under the influence of drugs.

"The driver of the minibus, Lee Burdon, had cocaine in his system which would have impaired his driving ability and judgement.

“The outcome of his recklessness in making the decision to take those drugs was sadly fatal. Lee Burdon had the lives of all those in the minibus in his hands, not to mention other road users – and he chose to take a massive risk with those lives. Sadly, it has resulted in the most tragic of consequences.”