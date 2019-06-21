'Help us build up a clearer picture of the extent of hate crime in Hartlepool': Officials' plea not to let incidents go unreported
A lot of hate crime is going unreported officials in Hartlepool believe.
People who have been the victim of or have witnessed hate crime are being urged to report it following an appeal by the Hartlepool Community Safety Team.
The call coincided with World Refugee Day on Thursday, June 20.
Jane Munden, Victim Services Officer, said it was feared that a lot of hate crime was going unreported.
She said: “By reporting incidents members of the public can help us build up a clearer picture of the extent of hate crime in Hartlepool and plan an effective response.”
Hate crime is an offence motivated by or which demonstrates hostility towards a victim’s disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or transgender identity.
It includes online, physical or verbal abuse.
Jane added: “The police take hate crime very seriously but they can only do something if they know about it.
“Victim support is there to help once an offence has been reported and if a case goes to court there are special measures that can be put in place to help the victim.”
Cleveland Police hate crime investigators secured over 150 hate crime charges across in 12 months up to last October.
Hate crime can be reported at a police station or by telephoning 101 or in an emergency 999.
It can also be reported online at https://www.met.police.uk/true-vision-report-hate-crime/ or at third party reporting centres.
Hartlepool has eight centres and there are others across the region.
Details of them can be found at https://www.cleveland.police.uk/downloads/TPRC_LatestNov.pdf