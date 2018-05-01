Hero hailed by judge after confronting robber who targeted 86-year-old man

A man who was high on drugs robbed an 86-year-old pensioner of his wallet as he went to collect his morning newspaper.

David Gillies was caught after a passer-by saw him counting his 86-year-old victim's money.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Lewis Barnfather challenged Gillies 'robustly', retrieved the victim's money and returned it to him.

Mr Barnfather was given a judge's commendation and £250 from public funds in recognition of his actions.

Prosecutor Harry Hadfield said: "The victim was in the habit of walking to the bus stop, staring at the timetable.

"The next thing the victim recalls is being grabbed from behind and a hand being put over his mouth.

"He stumbled into a fence as Gillies removed his wallet containing £60, his driving licence, and other personal items.

"The victim bit down on Gillies' finger and he ran off."

The court heard Mr Barnfather was passing in his car.

"He saw the victim getting up off the ground in an apparently distressed state," said Mr Hadfield.

"Mr Barnfather also saw Gillies walking away, counting money as he did so.

"Mr Barnfather formed the correct impression Gillies had stolen the money, so he stopped and challenged him about it.

"Gillies denied it at first, but then handed over the cash.

"The wallet had been dropped in the street, and Mr Barnfather found it and returned everything to its rightful owner.

"The victim says the offence has left him fearful of leaving the house."

Gillies, 37, of Nash Grove, Hartlepool, admitted robbery on November 4.

He has previous convictions for 99 offences.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation: "Mr Gillies realises it is only a question of how long he must serve in prison.

"He had taken a great deal of valium at the time, and honestly has no recollection of the incident.

"When he realised what he had done, he was disgusted with himself.

"He has been working, appropriately, with the drug and alcohol addiction team while on remand."

Judge Stephen Ashurst jailed Gillies for five years.

The judge told him: "Any robbery is serious, but particularly one against a vulnerable and elderly man.

"He demanded very little from life, only wanting to be left in peace and to be able to stick to his routine of collecting his morning newspaper.

"This was a determined offence carried out while you were high on drugs.

"You have a dreadful record, committing your first robbery at 17 years of age, and your life since then has been a downward spiral of offending.

"I hope a substantial period in prison drying out will help you make good on your stated intention to turn your life around."

Commending Mr Barnfather, the judge said: "We don't generally encourage anyone to have a go.

"But there is no doubt Mr Barnfather did the the public a very good turn in this case."