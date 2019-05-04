Heroin with 'street value of £3,000' seized in police raid on Hartlepool house

Drugs and cash has been recovered from a house after police carried out a morning raid following concerns raised by nearby residents.

Officers from Hartlepool community Safety Team, supported by other officers from across the Cleveland Police area, carried out a magistrates' search warrant at a house in Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool.

The team say it launched the action "following ongoing complaints of antisocial behaviour and drug dealing."

Members of the unit carried out a search and say they found a quantity of controlled drugs were recovered , including what they believe to be heroin with a street value of over £3,000.

There was also a large quantity of cash found inside the property.

As a result, a man and woman were arrested and are helping police with their inquiries and a premises closure notice is being sought by the force.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, of Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “We have been working with the residents of Wynyard Mews for a long time now to reduce the antisocial behaviour and criminal activity that takes place in such a small complex.

"We couldn’t have done it without those people working with us and this is another statement that we are still listening and acting upon that information.

"We will be seeking a premise closure on this address as a result."

The raid was carried out by the officers yesterday morning.

Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, via the Hartlepool Community Safety Team on (01429) 523 100 or Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.