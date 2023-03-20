News you can trust since 1877
Horden death investigation: Handley Street area still sealed off more than 24 hours after inquiry begins

Streets are still sealed off more than 24 hours after police launched an inquiry into the death of a man.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:41 GMT

Durham Police launched their investigation following an incident in the Handley Street area of Horden at around 11.30am on Sunday, March 19, and have arrested one man.

The force say officers and paramedics attended after the alarm was raised but that “sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene”.

Uniformed and forensic officers were still at the scene early on Monday afternoon.

The Handley Street area of Horden was still sealed off more than 24 hours after the death of man was reported on March 19.
Durham Police said in a statement on Sunday evening: “One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The area is currently cordoned off and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Rudd, of Durham Constabulary, added: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and co-operation while we deal with the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 152 of March 19.

