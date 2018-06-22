House shooting plot suspects decline to take the stand

Five men accused of being involved in a revenge shooting declined to give evidence on their own behalf.

Each of the men is alleged to have taken part in a chain of events which culminated in shots being fired through the window of a house in Sunderland.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court was told the defendants do not have to give evidence and none will be.

Prosecutors claim the shooting at the house in Craigshaw Square in Hylton Castle, Sunderland, was in revenge for a burglary that had taken place in Hylton Road, Sunderland, a few hours before.

Peter Makepeace QC, prosecuting, said: "Both houses were drugs houses.

"The burglary was one drugs gang 'taxing' another.

"The victim of the burglary and others set about organising a retaliatory attack, which was six shots fired through the window of the house in Hylton Castle.

"Neither the first burglary nor the shooting was reported to the police."

The victim of the burglary was accused of being involved in the shooting.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing earlier in the trial following legal submissions by his barrister.

Tony Trott, Lee Barnett, James Lee Ratcliffe, Anthony Sweeney, and Paul Kennedy deny firearms charges.

Hartlepool man Barnett is alleged to have helped to organise the shooting and alleged to have been present when it happened.

Brian St Louis, QC, defending Barnett, told the jury the evidence against him was circumstantial.

"There are no forensics or eye witness accounts," said Mr St Louis.

"Where is the telephone cell site analysis?

"Where is the evidence of phone calls to show Mr Barnett knew what was going on and wanted to be a part of it?

"All there is a mobile telephone which could have belonged to anyone, and could have been anywhere in the Sunderland and greater Newcastle area, which fell silent at the time of the shooting."

Mr St Louis told the jury the 'elephant in the room' is Barnett's decision not to give evidence.

"You must be wondering why a man who is innocent doesn't take to the witness box to tell you so," said Mr St-Louis.

"Mr Barnett does not have to give evidence, and it is for the prosecution to prove his guilt, it is not for him to prove his innocence.

"The system recognises it;'s never for a defendant to prove his innocence.

"Lee Barnett had a right to silence when he was arrested, he still has that right, and he should not be criticised for keeping that right."

Trott, 30, of Maritime Buildings, Sunderland, and Barnett, 32, of Throston Grange, Hartlepool, deny illegal possession of a firearm between October 1, 2015, and March 1, 2016.

Lee Ratcliffe, 34, of no fixed abode, Trott, and Barnett, deny conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life on September 12, 2016.

Sweeney, 31, of Spout Lane,Washington, denies possession of a prohibited weapon on September 10, 2016.

Kennedy, 21, of Seaham Street, Sunderland, denies possession of a prohibited weapon September 12, 2016.

