Mark Cantwell, 33, was shopping at The Range at Tees Bay Retail Park on Brenda Road, on Saturday, August 10, when he saw security worker Peter Foxton attempt to stop a shoplifter from getting away.

But when the security guard was assaulted by the shoplifter, suffering injuries to his face, Mark knew he had to act.

He put his years of training with the Irish Guards into practice and managed to apprehend the shoplifter while ensuring the security guard was alright.

Mark said: “My wife and I had headed across to The Range to get some wallpaper when I saw the security guard attempt to stop a shoplifter from leaving the store.

“The shoplifter had assaulted him and he seemed quite badly injured.

“I wasn’t too sure whether to step in or not, but when I saw he was bleeding I thought I had best step in.

“The shoplifter was on top of the security guard and everyone was just stood around watching.

“So I just pushed him off, helped the guard back on his feet and then apprehended the shoplifter by putting one hand and one knee on the shoplifter while we waited for the police.

“I have recently left the Army so I am used to things like that.”

Mark, who is originally from Dublin recently left the Army and moved to Hartlepool to be with wife Janine King, who is from the town.

Mark added: “The security guard has thanked me for helping him out.”

And his actions attracted the praise of the public, with one customer saying: “He came over and apprehended the shoplifter and secured him on the ground all while been able to help the security guard.

“It could have been a lot worse had he not stepped in.”

David Peterson, of Brafferton Street, Hartlepool, was found guilty of theft and of assaulting security worker Mr Foxton after a trial at Teesside Magistrates Court.

He denied stealing anything claiming he had only looked at locks for a friend.

Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday, October 10.

Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of an alleged assault at The Range at Tees Bay Retail Park at 11.50am on Saturday, August 10.