Cleveland Police chiefs covering Hartlepool stressed they are continuing to tackle nuisance riders across the town and stressed that information from residents is key in tackling the issue.

The latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership heard that the off-road vehicles were “seized and destroyed” after being used “to cause antisocial behaviour in communities”.

The Headland and Harbour ward was identified specifically as an area which had seen a “spate” of incidents recently, with “a lot of resources” and high visibility patrols used in the area.

A Hartlepool Police picture of a bike seized earlier this year after its use was judged "a danger" to road users and pedestrians.

Chief Inspector Peter Littlewood, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing, said drone technology has also been used to help identify offenders and they will take strong action where they can.

He added: “The Cleveland Police chief constable’s attitude towards the vehicles that we do seize is that we will crush and we will destroy them and if somebody wants to take us to court as a result of that then so be it.

“He understands that it has a significant impact on our communities.

“It’s an ongoing thing forcewide, it’s actually an ongoing thing nationally, but it’s something that we will continue to do.”

He added PCSOs have also started using DNA spray to tag bikes and riders attempting to conceal their identity, leaving an indelible mark to help police spot offenders and take “positive action”.