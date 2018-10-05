How you can help community safety chiefs impose a behaviour order against a Hartlepool yob's anti-social antics

Community safety officials are urging people to help them enforce a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) imposed on a Hartlepool woman as a result of her partying, foul language and shouting.

Leaflets produced by the Hartlepool Community Safety Team have been delivered to homes in Rydal Street and Borrowdale Street - the former and current addresses of Angela Queen - to raise public awareness of the order.

The leaflet asks anyone who witnesses Queen breaking the conditions of the order to contact Cleveland Police.

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team which brings together staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, secured the two-year order against Queen at Teesside Magistrates Court on September 4.

This followed her failure to comply with a previous Community Protection Notice (CPN) which had ordered her to stop singing, arguing and swearing, making threats, verbally abusing people, drinking alcohol and behaving drunkenly, playing music and banging on the walls and slamming doors at the property she lived in at the time in Rydal Street, Hartlepool.

The landmark case marked the first successful CPN prosecution and subsequent granting of a CBO for the Hartlepool Community Safety Team which was officially launched earlier this year.

Queen whose address was given in court as Borrowdale Street, Hartlepool, wasn’t present but she pleaded guilty through her solicitor to breaching the CPN.

If she fails to abide by the terms of the CBO she could be sent to prison.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “Angela Queen is now experiencing the consequences of her own anti-social behaviour.

“This CBO is proof that residents are successfully stopping unacceptable behaviour by working with the Hartlepool Community Safety Team.

“If Angela Queen breaks the conditions of her CBO she will be committing a criminal offence and anyone witnessing this should report her to the police.”

She also appeared in court last month where magistrates heard she terrorised family for three months with loud noise, partying, and banging on the wall.

Queen, 38 at the time, admitted harassment without violence between February 7 and April 28.

Queen’s CBO says she must not - either directly or indirectly - act in an anti-social manner or in a way that causes harassment, alarm or distress.

This includes playing loud music, shouting excessively or abusively, using foul language and making signs or gestures.

The CBO also bans her from consuming alcohol in any publicly accessible place in the open air within Hartlepool and loitering in such a place whilst intoxicated.

Anyone who sees her breaching the terms of the CBO is asked to call 999.