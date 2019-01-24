Huge rise in 'Clare's Law' disclosures on offenders' violence or sex offences by Cleveland Police

A domestic abuse disclosure scheme has seen police disclosures on offenders' violence or sex offences rocket.

Clare’s Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, was launched in Cleveland in 2014 and is designed to protect potential victims from an abusive situation before it ends in tragedy.

The scheme was introduced as a result of the murder of Clare Wood by her former partner. Clare never knew that he had a history of violence against women.

Clare’s Law allows the police to disclose information about a partners’ previous domestic history or a violent or sexual offences, whether domestic related or not.

In 2014, 13 disclosures were made across Cleveland. Year on year those figures have increased, resulting in 405 disclosures made in 2018 and 72 so far in 2019.

PC Simon Atkins, Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme Officer, said: “It is good news that more and more people have become aware of Clare’s Law over the last four years. The more disclosures that we are able to make, the more people that we can potentially safeguard from violence.

“A person has the right to ask and a right to know if their partner has a previous domestic abuse history. Police will decide if a disclosure should be made to safeguard that person and support services will be offered.

“This information remains completely confidential, the only person given the information is the person in the relationship, their partner would never be told and the disclosure would never be given in their partner’s presence.

“Any person has the right to request a Clare’s Law, this can be for them or anyone they know, the only person given the disclosure information is the person in the relationship."

Anyone who would like to make an application for a disclosure can find out more information on the Cleveland Police website at: https://www.cleveland.police.uk/advice-information/DomesticAbuse/Clares-Law.aspx