Hunt for driver after two OAPs injured in suspected Hartlepool hit-and-run collision

Two pensioners suffered injuries after a suspected hit-and-run collision in Hartlepool.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:08 am
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:09 am

Police are appealing to trace the driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa, which was reported to be involved in a collision with two elderly pedestrians in Hartlepool.

Officers were called to Seaton Lane, at the exit of the car park to the Owton Lodge, at 6pm on Thursday, December 16.

A 71-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man were taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees where the woman suffered a broken ankle and the man suffered leg injuries.

Police are appealing to trace the driver after two pensioners were injured following a suspected hit and run.

The force say the blue Vauxhall Corsa, which is described as a 2004 model, did not stop at the scene and drove off along the A689.

The driver of the vehicle is asked to contact police, as well as any witnesses who may have seen the incident or know the identity of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Matthew Holman on 101, quoting incident number 213274.

