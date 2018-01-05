Hunt for sex offender after man exposed himself to woman in her 60s

A suspect is being sought by Cleveland Police following an indecent exposure in Hartlepool.

The incident happened in the town's Durness Grove on December 28 at around 6.10pm.

The man began to speak to the female victim, who is in her 60s, and then indecently exposed himself to her.

Police say the suspect is described as being a white male in his 40s, around 5 ft 7in tall.

He is described as having a chiselled jaw line, a pointy nose, black hair which is grey and thinning and a grey and black beard which is unkempt. He was wearing dark trousers and a dark-coloured parka jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Michael Spencer from Cleveland Police via 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.