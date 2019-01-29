'I don't know why I've done it': Burglar caught by passers-by told police 'I'm sorry' after stealing from flat above Hartlepool pub

A three-strikes burglar who sneaked into the landlord's flat above a Hartlepool pub has been jailed.

Andrew Rudd, 44, said that he had been drinking and taking drugs before he stole electrical goods from the flat at The Blacksmith's Arms on December 29.

A barmaid gave chase when she spotted him leaving with two carrier bags, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Peter Sabiston said that Rudd dropped one of the bags saying "I'm sorry" and he was detained by members of the public and a firefighter from the nearby fire station who flagged down a police car.

Rudd told officers: "I don't really know why I've done it."

He had previous convictions for burglary dating back to 1996.

Andrew Teate, defending, said that Rudd fell liable to the minimum three-year sentence, but he asked for a 20% reduction because he pleaded guilty to at the earliest opportunity.

Rudd, of Keswick Street, Hartlepool, who appeared over a videolink from Durham Prison, was jailed for 876 days after he pleaded guilty to burglary.