The detective in charge of the investigation into the violent murder of Lee Cooper said he has never seen such a horrific attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King spoke about the case after a second man was convicted of murder this morning.

Lee Cooper

Neil Maxwell, 40, of Lytton Court, North Ormesby, and Luke Pearson, 19, of Westbourne Street in Stockton will be sentenced for Lee Cooper’s murder later this week.

Ex-factory worker Maxwell pleaded guilty part-way through his trial and Pearson was found guilty by a jury this morning.

DCI Murphy-King said today: “Neil Maxwell and Luke Pearson subjected Lee Cooper to a sustained and brutal murder in the middle of a residential street and in my years as a detective I have never dealt with such a horrific incident.

“They have shown no remorse for their actions and have subjected Lee’s family to the horrific details of his death being played out in open court.

“Given the emotive nature of the trial, I would like to acknowledge the bravery of Lee’s family. They have acted with dignity throughout this harrowing judicial process and I thank them for this.

Neil Maxwell (left) and Luke Pearson will be sentenced for the murder of Hartlepool man Lee Cooper. Pictures: Cleveland Police

“This case has been very traumatic for our officers, particularly for those who attended the scene and investigated the crime afterwards. I would like to thank them and the Crown Prosecution Service for their work in bringing this to court and seeking justice for Lee’s family.”