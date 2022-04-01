'I love him' says girlfriend of Hartlepool man who sent her illegal letters from jail

Barry Jemmett, 39, from Hartlepool, was serving 12 weeks in Durham Jail for breaching a restraining order not to contact her made by magistrates.

He sent her two letters and made lots of phone calls after he was locked up, prosecutor Sarah Hopkinson told Teesside Crown Court.

The letters were sent from the prison on January 22 and 27 and the calls to her were between January 16 and February 22.

Hartlepool man Barry Jemmett broke terms of his restraining order by contacting his girlfriend from Durham Prison via phone calls and letters.

His girlfriend turned up at Teesside Crown Court for his sentencing hearing to say that she wanted the restraining order lifted.

Smiling at the camera which also showed Jemmett in the video suite at HMP Durham, she said: “I love him.”

She told the judge: “The letters weren’t threatening. They were nice.

“I have told the police that I don’t want the restraining order to continue. I want it stopped.”

Daniel Penman, defending, said that the girlfriend had made an application to the magistrates’ court to lift the restraining order and a hearing will be held soon.

He said that Jemmett lost his rented home when he was jailed and that efforts were continuing to find him accommodation.

Mr Penman asked the judge to adjourn the case for three weeks until Friday, April 22, and Jemmett will remain in custody.

Judge Timothy Stead told him: ”I am not giving any indication or promises.”

Jemmett, formerly of Arkley Crescent, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to two breaches of the restraining order.

