Norman Ryan, 55, died in hospital on September 9 last year, over a week after an alleged attack in his home in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool.

Kieran Potts, 24, is on trial at Teesside Crown Court accused of his murder which he denies.

He is alleged to have attacked Mr Ryan after earlier fighting with his father, Carl Potts, on the afternoon of August 31.

On Friday, consultant neuropathologist Daniel du Plessis told the trial that Mr Ryan suffered a series of strokes which proved fatal following initial traumatic brain injuries.

He told the jury a CT scan on August 31 showed a large area of bleeding which caused significant pressure on Mr Ryan’s brain, and some additional bleeding.

He underwent surgery to relieve the swelling but subsequently suffered a series of devastating strokes.

Giving evidence, Dr du Plessis said the cause of the strokes however was not natural but linked to the previous trauma of the injuries he suffered on August 31.

Norman Ryan.

He said: “In short the strokes were a complication arising from his traumatic injuries.

"These strokes would not have occurred if he hadn’t suffered the major head injuries in advance.”

Earlier the trial heard from witness Jasmine Turner who claimed she overheard Potts say: “I think I’ve killed Norman,” when she was at her mother’s house in Troutpool Close on the afternoon in question.

She told the court she also heard him say he had beat Mr Ryan up after an argument, kicked him in the head and left him on the floor.

Ms Turner said there was blood on his clothes and his trousers.

But she said she did not think Potts was being serious as he was drunk otherwise she would have gone to help.

John Elvidge, defending Potts, challenged Ms Turner about why she had only first mentioned Potts’ alleged comment about killing Mr Ryan in court and not to the police earlier.

She said she remembered it later insisting: “Kieran did say that. I know what I heard and I know what he said.”