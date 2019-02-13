'I want them to be reassured that they have someone they can talk to': Crime victims in Hartlepool can get help from a new specialist worker

Victims of crime in Hartlepool can get help and support from a new specialist officer.

Jane Munden has joined Hartlepool Community Safety Team as its new Victim Services Officer.

The psychology graduate, who is employed by Hartlepool Borough Council, has re-located from Cumbria to take up the role.

She offers a range of free, confidential and independent emotional support and practical help to victims and their families.

Jane said: "They may have been victims of crime, anti-social behaviour and/or hate, and I want them to be reassured that they have someone they can talk to about their experiences in complete confidence.

“I am able to provide them with information on court procedures should they be required to give evidence, I can help them in their dealings with other organisations and I can advise on compensation and insurance claims,” said Jane who has previous experience of volunteering for Victim Support."

She also offers a range of free crime prevention information, advice and support to try to help prevent residents becoming victims of crime in the first place.

“I will do a home safety visit before advising what crime prevention devices need installing to improve the security of a property,” she added.

Jane accepts referrals from a range of organisations, including the police, fire brigade and council departments, but people can also self-refer. She can be contacted on (01429) 523100 or on community.safety@hartlepool.gov.uk

People will be able to meet her at a series of informal community safety drop-in events to be held in the Council’s Community Hub Central in York Road on February 18 and 25 and March 4 and 18 from 11.30am-1.30pm.