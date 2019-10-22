Inquest opens into death of alleged Hartlepool murder victim Michael Phillips
An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of Hartlepool man Michael Phillips, which is being treated by police as murder.
Mr Phillips, 29, died after suffering significant injuries at a property in Rydal Street on June 10.
An inquest opened at Teesside Coroner’s Court on Monday, October 21, heard Mr Phillips died as a result of torso and head injuries.
Seven men charged with murder have appeared in court and a trial has been fixed for January next year.
Those charged with murder are Neil Elliott, 44, of Briarfield Close; Lee Darby, 31, of Ridley Court; John Musgrave, 54, of Wordsworth Avenue; Anthony Small, 39, of Rydal Street; Craig Thorpe, 36, of Young Street; Sean Musgrave, 30, Wordsworth Avenue, all Hartlepool, and Gary Jackson, 30, of The Darlings, Hart Village.
Jackson and Thorpe have not yet entered pleas, while all the other defendants deny the charge.
The inquest was adjourned pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.